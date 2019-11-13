All apartments in Baltimore
760 S Macon St
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

760 S Macon St

760 South Macon Street · No Longer Available
Location

760 South Macon Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 07/06/19 Gorgeous 2 bedroom townhome plus den/bonus room in Greektown boasts a spacious open floorplan with hardwood floors and a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an island. The top level offers a master suite plus an additional bedroom and hall bath plus a den/bonus room on the entry level. Additional features include a spacious rear deck for entertaining and an attached garage with parking pad for added convenience.

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE4963883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 S Macon St have any available units?
760 S Macon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 760 S Macon St have?
Some of 760 S Macon St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 S Macon St currently offering any rent specials?
760 S Macon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 S Macon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 S Macon St is pet friendly.
Does 760 S Macon St offer parking?
Yes, 760 S Macon St offers parking.
Does 760 S Macon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 S Macon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 S Macon St have a pool?
No, 760 S Macon St does not have a pool.
Does 760 S Macon St have accessible units?
No, 760 S Macon St does not have accessible units.
Does 760 S Macon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 760 S Macon St has units with dishwashers.
