760 S Macon St

Available 07/06/19 Gorgeous 2 bedroom townhome plus den/bonus room in Greektown boasts a spacious open floorplan with hardwood floors and a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an island. The top level offers a master suite plus an additional bedroom and hall bath plus a den/bonus room on the entry level. Additional features include a spacious rear deck for entertaining and an attached garage with parking pad for added convenience.



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



