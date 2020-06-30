All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
739 N MILTON AVENUE
739 N MILTON AVENUE

739 North Milton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

739 North Milton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Milton - Montford

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated townhome. Lots of amenities such as hardwood floors throughout, central air 3 bedrooms (w/spacious master bedroom) 1 1/2 bathrooms. Located near John Hopkins university and minutes from downtown. Perfect walk score!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 N MILTON AVENUE have any available units?
739 N MILTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 739 N MILTON AVENUE have?
Some of 739 N MILTON AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 739 N MILTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
739 N MILTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 N MILTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 739 N MILTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 739 N MILTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 739 N MILTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 739 N MILTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 739 N MILTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 N MILTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 739 N MILTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 739 N MILTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 739 N MILTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 739 N MILTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 739 N MILTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

