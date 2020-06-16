738 McHenry Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse

Historic Barre Circle Rowhouse. 3 Br, 2 Full Baths. Cozy up by the fire or lounge on your large deck overlooking Park. Addtl. Balcony off Master 3rd lvl Bedroom w/separate full Bath. Wood floors, refreshed kitchen with walkout to back yard. Perfect Location near UM Med Center & School/Research Campus, Camden, MARC, Lightrail & stadiums. Easy Access to/from 95 & BWI.

