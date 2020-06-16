All apartments in Baltimore
738 McHenry Street - 1
738 McHenry Street - 1

738 McHenry St · No Longer Available
Location

738 McHenry St, Baltimore, MD 21230
Westport

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Historic Barre Circle Rowhouse. 3 Br, 2 Full Baths. Cozy up by the fire or lounge on your large deck overlooking Park. Addtl. Balcony off Master 3rd lvl Bedroom w/separate full Bath. Wood floors, refreshed kitchen with walkout to back yard. Perfect Location near UM Med Center & School/Research Campus, Camden, MARC, Lightrail & stadiums. Easy Access to/from 95 & BWI.
Historic Barre Circle Rowhouse. 3 Br, 2 Full Baths. Cozy up by the fire or lounge on your large deck overlooking Park. Addtl. Balcony off Master 3rd lvl Bedroom w/separate full Bath. Wood floors, refreshed kitchen with walkout to back yard. Perfect Location near UM Med Center & School/Research Campus, Camden, MARC, Lightrail & stadiums. Easy Access to/from 95 & BWI.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 McHenry Street - 1 have any available units?
738 McHenry Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 738 McHenry Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
738 McHenry Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 McHenry Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 738 McHenry Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 738 McHenry Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 738 McHenry Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 738 McHenry Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 McHenry Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 McHenry Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 738 McHenry Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 738 McHenry Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 738 McHenry Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 738 McHenry Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 McHenry Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 738 McHenry Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 738 McHenry Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
