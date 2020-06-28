732 North Patterson Park Avenue - 1

Amenities

3BR 2.5BATH newly renovated townhouse located in the Middle East neighborhood of Baltimore City (just minutes away from Johns Hopkins and Patterson Park). The kitchen features granite countertops and brand new stainless steel appliances including a microwave, stove and refrigerator. Plush new carpet throughout the 2nd level. Central A/C and heating in addition to ceiling fans in the living room and two bedrooms. Partially finished basement includes a bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom. Laundry room with washer/dryer on site. Simplisafe alarm system with video camera available (to be paid for by tenant). Backyard with space to entertain. HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. BRHP VOUCHERS ACCEPTED FOR TWO YEAR OR LONGER VOUCHER HOLDERS.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Jenni (MD Easy Rentals) at 410-921-3700.



