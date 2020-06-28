All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:46 AM

732 North Patterson Park Avenue - 1

732 N Patterson Park Ave · No Longer Available
Location

732 N Patterson Park Ave, Baltimore, MD 21205
Middle East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
3BR 2.5BATH newly renovated townhouse located in the Middle East neighborhood of Baltimore City (just minutes away from Johns Hopkins and Patterson Park). The kitchen features granite countertops and brand new stainless steel appliances including a microwave, stove and refrigerator. Plush new carpet throughout the 2nd level. Central A/C and heating in addition to ceiling fans in the living room and two bedrooms. Partially finished basement includes a bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom. Laundry room with washer/dryer on site. Simplisafe alarm system with video camera available (to be paid for by tenant). Backyard with space to entertain. HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. BRHP VOUCHERS ACCEPTED FOR TWO YEAR OR LONGER VOUCHER HOLDERS.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Jenni (MD Easy Rentals) at 410-921-3700.

Click on the following link to view a complete list of our available properties.
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/themcginleygroupllc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 North Patterson Park Avenue - 1 have any available units?
732 North Patterson Park Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 North Patterson Park Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 732 North Patterson Park Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 North Patterson Park Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
732 North Patterson Park Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 North Patterson Park Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 732 North Patterson Park Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 732 North Patterson Park Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 732 North Patterson Park Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 732 North Patterson Park Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 732 North Patterson Park Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 North Patterson Park Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 732 North Patterson Park Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 732 North Patterson Park Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 732 North Patterson Park Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 732 North Patterson Park Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 732 North Patterson Park Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
