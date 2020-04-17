731 HIGHWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Lake Walker is a great place to live. This thriving community boast a strong & stable living oriented neighborhood, good schools, great shopping & entertainment within walking distance to Belvedere Square, York Road Plaza, Anneslie Shopping Center & More at Towson Town Center. Completely Renovated, New Roof, Central HVAC, Hardwood Floors, Crown Molding, Recessed Lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gourmet Kitchen, 42 inch Tall White Cabinets, Tile Backsplash, Granite Counter & Wood Burning Stonewash Fireplace. The Third Room Function as Office, Den or Child's Room, Expansive Backyard With Deck-Patio. Call Me Today!