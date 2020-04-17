All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

731 HIGHWOOD DRIVE

731 Highwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

731 Highwood Drive, Baltimore, MD 21212
Lake Walker

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lake Walker is a great place to live. This thriving community boast a strong & stable living oriented neighborhood, good schools, great shopping & entertainment within walking distance to Belvedere Square, York Road Plaza, Anneslie Shopping Center & More at Towson Town Center. Completely Renovated, New Roof, Central HVAC, Hardwood Floors, Crown Molding, Recessed Lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gourmet Kitchen, 42 inch Tall White Cabinets, Tile Backsplash, Granite Counter & Wood Burning Stonewash Fireplace. The Third Room Function as Office, Den or Child's Room, Expansive Backyard With Deck-Patio. Call Me Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 HIGHWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
731 HIGHWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 HIGHWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 731 HIGHWOOD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 HIGHWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
731 HIGHWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 HIGHWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 731 HIGHWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 731 HIGHWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 731 HIGHWOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 731 HIGHWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 HIGHWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 HIGHWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 731 HIGHWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 731 HIGHWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 731 HIGHWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 731 HIGHWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 731 HIGHWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
