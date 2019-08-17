Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

719 Bay St. Available 08/14/19 Gorgeous & Rustic 3bd/1.5ba End of Group Tucked Away in Stone Hill! Available 8/14! - Gorgeous & Rustic 3bd/1.5ba (Finished Attic used as Third Bedroom) End of Group Tucked Away in Stone Hill with Hardwood Floors, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Beautiful Patio, and Large Yard. Utilities not included in rent.



Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis



Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



