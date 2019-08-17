All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:35 PM

719 Bay St.

719 Bay Street · No Longer Available
Location

719 Bay Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
719 Bay St. Available 08/14/19 Gorgeous & Rustic 3bd/1.5ba End of Group Tucked Away in Stone Hill! Available 8/14! - Gorgeous & Rustic 3bd/1.5ba (Finished Attic used as Third Bedroom) End of Group Tucked Away in Stone Hill with Hardwood Floors, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Beautiful Patio, and Large Yard. Utilities not included in rent.

Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis

Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE1923766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

