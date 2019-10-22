All apartments in Baltimore
6908 Eastbrook Road

6908 Eastbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6908 Eastbrook Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Eastwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
THIS EASTWOOD BRICK TOWN HOME OFFERS: 2 BEDROOMS/ 2 FULL BATHS,FINISHED LOWER LEVEL, UP DATED KITCHEN, FENCED IN BACKYARD, COVERED FRONT PORCH. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6908 Eastbrook Road have any available units?
6908 Eastbrook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 6908 Eastbrook Road currently offering any rent specials?
6908 Eastbrook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6908 Eastbrook Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6908 Eastbrook Road is pet friendly.
Does 6908 Eastbrook Road offer parking?
No, 6908 Eastbrook Road does not offer parking.
Does 6908 Eastbrook Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6908 Eastbrook Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6908 Eastbrook Road have a pool?
No, 6908 Eastbrook Road does not have a pool.
Does 6908 Eastbrook Road have accessible units?
No, 6908 Eastbrook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6908 Eastbrook Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6908 Eastbrook Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6908 Eastbrook Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6908 Eastbrook Road does not have units with air conditioning.
