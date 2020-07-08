Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE
6901 Park Heights Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6901 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Cross Country
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious Rancher ready to rent. New Kitchen, freshly painted, new carpeting, and newly stained floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have any available units?
6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland