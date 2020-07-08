All apartments in Baltimore
6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE

6901 Park Heights Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6901 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Cross Country

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious Rancher ready to rent. New Kitchen, freshly painted, new carpeting, and newly stained floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have any available units?
6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6901 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

