All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 663 DUMBARTON AVE..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
663 DUMBARTON AVE.
Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:41 AM

663 DUMBARTON AVE.

663 Dumbarton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

663 Dumbarton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Pen Lucy

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
single family townhouse in an up and coming neighborhood 15 mins from the harbor!
Basement is unfinished BUT clean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 663 DUMBARTON AVE. have any available units?
663 DUMBARTON AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 663 DUMBARTON AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
663 DUMBARTON AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 663 DUMBARTON AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 663 DUMBARTON AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 663 DUMBARTON AVE. offer parking?
No, 663 DUMBARTON AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 663 DUMBARTON AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 663 DUMBARTON AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 663 DUMBARTON AVE. have a pool?
No, 663 DUMBARTON AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 663 DUMBARTON AVE. have accessible units?
No, 663 DUMBARTON AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 663 DUMBARTON AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 663 DUMBARTON AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 663 DUMBARTON AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 663 DUMBARTON AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland