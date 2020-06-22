Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
663 DUMBARTON AVE.
Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:41 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
663 DUMBARTON AVE.
663 Dumbarton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
663 Dumbarton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Pen Lucy
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
single family townhouse in an up and coming neighborhood 15 mins from the harbor!
Basement is unfinished BUT clean.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 663 DUMBARTON AVE. have any available units?
663 DUMBARTON AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 663 DUMBARTON AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
663 DUMBARTON AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 663 DUMBARTON AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 663 DUMBARTON AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 663 DUMBARTON AVE. offer parking?
No, 663 DUMBARTON AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 663 DUMBARTON AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 663 DUMBARTON AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 663 DUMBARTON AVE. have a pool?
No, 663 DUMBARTON AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 663 DUMBARTON AVE. have accessible units?
No, 663 DUMBARTON AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 663 DUMBARTON AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 663 DUMBARTON AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 663 DUMBARTON AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 663 DUMBARTON AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
