Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
652 Dumbarton Ave
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
652 Dumbarton Ave
652 Dumbarton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
652 Dumbarton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Pen Lucy
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Large 4 Bedroom Townhome in Pen Lucy
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Large Rooms
-Deck off of Bedroom
-Fenced in Front & Backyard
-Unfinished Basement
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4920006)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 652 Dumbarton Ave have any available units?
652 Dumbarton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 652 Dumbarton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
652 Dumbarton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 Dumbarton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 652 Dumbarton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 652 Dumbarton Ave offer parking?
No, 652 Dumbarton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 652 Dumbarton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 652 Dumbarton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 Dumbarton Ave have a pool?
No, 652 Dumbarton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 652 Dumbarton Ave have accessible units?
No, 652 Dumbarton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 652 Dumbarton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 652 Dumbarton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 652 Dumbarton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 652 Dumbarton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
