Amenities
650 Portland St. Available 07/14/20 2020 U of Maryland Off Campus Awesome Newly Renovated 4bd/2ba Home! Available 7/14! - 2020 U of Maryland Off Campus Awesome Newly Renovated 4bd/2ba Home! Hardwood floors throughout. Central A/C. Washer/Dryer in home. Rear yard. Renovations include a beautiful new kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances (dishwasher & garbage disposal), Granite countertops, Marble floors & tiled surrounds in both bathrooms. New hardwood floors & lighting throughout, and a new ceiling fan in the master bedroom! Utilities not included in rent. Available 7/14
Super convenient to University of Maryland, U of Baltimore, Downtown, and so much more!
Video link (occupied): https://youtu.be/8-OcdB1eu80
Showings will begin in early July.
Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet.
See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:
Americanmanage.com
Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!
No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.
(RLNE3798878)