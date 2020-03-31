All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 650 Portland St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
650 Portland St.
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

650 Portland St.

650 Portland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

650 Portland Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Ridgely's Delight

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
650 Portland St. Available 07/14/20 2020 U of Maryland Off Campus Awesome Newly Renovated 4bd/2ba Home! Available 7/14! - 2020 U of Maryland Off Campus Awesome Newly Renovated 4bd/2ba Home! Hardwood floors throughout. Central A/C. Washer/Dryer in home. Rear yard. Renovations include a beautiful new kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances (dishwasher & garbage disposal), Granite countertops, Marble floors & tiled surrounds in both bathrooms. New hardwood floors & lighting throughout, and a new ceiling fan in the master bedroom! Utilities not included in rent. Available 7/14

Super convenient to University of Maryland, U of Baltimore, Downtown, and so much more!

Video link (occupied): https://youtu.be/8-OcdB1eu80

Showings will begin in early July.

Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet.

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE3798878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Portland St. have any available units?
650 Portland St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 Portland St. have?
Some of 650 Portland St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Portland St. currently offering any rent specials?
650 Portland St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Portland St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 650 Portland St. is pet friendly.
Does 650 Portland St. offer parking?
No, 650 Portland St. does not offer parking.
Does 650 Portland St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 Portland St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Portland St. have a pool?
No, 650 Portland St. does not have a pool.
Does 650 Portland St. have accessible units?
No, 650 Portland St. does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Portland St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 Portland St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland