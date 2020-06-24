638 PONTE VILLAS SOUTH

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities concierge elevator gym parking pool garage guest parking

Direct waterfront fully furnished Pier Home with over 3,000 square feet of luxury living spread out on five levels. This architectural wonder is located directly on a pier behind the private gates at Ponte Villas South offering unmatched privacy and security. Exquisite finishes include a five level glass elevator, steam shower, rooftop wet bar, Viking gas cooktop, wine cooler, gas fireplace, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and two brand new HVAC systems. The fourth level family room can be easily converted into a third bedroom. The rooftop terrace features panoramic water & city skyline views. Parking for two vehicles is provided for within the attached two car garage. Community amenities include 24/7 security, a private guest parking garage, outdoor pool, private fitness center, concierge services and multiple restaurants. A conveniently located water taxi can take you to explore any neighborhood in the city. With countless shopping, dining and entertaining options just minutes away from this centrally located Inner Harbor property you can enjoy a lifestyle offered nowhere else in Baltimore. Monthly HOA/Condominium fee, parking for two vehicles, fitness center membership and outdoor pool all included with monthly rent.