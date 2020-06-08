626 Warner Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 Ridgely's Delight
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 bed 1 bath row home with granite counter tops, SS appliances & fireplace in the living room located in Ridgleys Delight directly across from Camden yards. Conveniently located to downtown, UMAB & BW Parkway & 95.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 626 WARNER ST have any available units?
626 WARNER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 WARNER ST have?
Some of 626 WARNER ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 WARNER ST currently offering any rent specials?
626 WARNER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.