Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

626 WARNER ST

626 Warner Street · No Longer Available
Location

626 Warner Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Ridgely's Delight

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
2 bed 1 bath row home with granite counter tops, SS appliances & fireplace in the living room located in Ridgleys Delight directly across from Camden yards. Conveniently located to downtown, UMAB & BW Parkway & 95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 WARNER ST have any available units?
626 WARNER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 WARNER ST have?
Some of 626 WARNER ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 WARNER ST currently offering any rent specials?
626 WARNER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 WARNER ST pet-friendly?
No, 626 WARNER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 626 WARNER ST offer parking?
Yes, 626 WARNER ST offers parking.
Does 626 WARNER ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 WARNER ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 WARNER ST have a pool?
No, 626 WARNER ST does not have a pool.
Does 626 WARNER ST have accessible units?
No, 626 WARNER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 626 WARNER ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 WARNER ST has units with dishwashers.
