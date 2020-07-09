All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 27 2019 at 11:17 PM

6238 Chinquapin Parkway

6238 Chinquapin Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

6238 Chinquapin Pkwy, Baltimore, MD 21239
Glen Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment in East Baltimore

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6238 Chinquapin Parkway have any available units?
6238 Chinquapin Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 6238 Chinquapin Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
6238 Chinquapin Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6238 Chinquapin Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 6238 Chinquapin Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 6238 Chinquapin Parkway offer parking?
No, 6238 Chinquapin Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 6238 Chinquapin Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6238 Chinquapin Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6238 Chinquapin Parkway have a pool?
No, 6238 Chinquapin Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 6238 Chinquapin Parkway have accessible units?
No, 6238 Chinquapin Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 6238 Chinquapin Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 6238 Chinquapin Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6238 Chinquapin Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 6238 Chinquapin Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

