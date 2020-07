Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

This is a 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with hardwood floors. Great space and a great opportunity for someone looking for a nice place at a low rent.



Property Highlights:



* Hardwood Floors

* Lots of Natural Light

* Quiet Street

* Well Maintained

* Nice Backyard

* Washer and dryer in basement



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5298775)