612 S Decker Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 09/01/20 Canton renovated home between park and water front - Property Id: 191196



3 bedroom, 2 full bath, finished 1500 SF completely renovated townhome in the sought after Canton neighborhood in Baltimore. Meticulously maintained. One block to the 175 acres of Patterson Park; few blocks to board walk of Baltimore Inner harbor waterfront. Few minutes drive to I-95, I-895, I-83. Walk to enjoy foods from all of the world in the numerous restaurants/bars.



New Central AC/heating system, New kitchen with granite countertops, new hardwood in living room with exposed brick wall. new washer/dryer. Master bedroom has two closets with sitting area.

Don't forget the private parking pad in the back!



Only $1900/month+utilities, 6 month lease, $1900 security deposit.



interested ? Text David at 443 939 1425

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191196

(RLNE5833686)