612 S Decker Ave

Amenities
Available 09/01/20 Canton renovated home between park and water front - Property Id: 191196
3 bedroom, 2 full bath, finished 1500 SF completely renovated townhome in the sought after Canton neighborhood in Baltimore. Meticulously maintained. One block to the 175 acres of Patterson Park; few blocks to board walk of Baltimore Inner harbor waterfront. Few minutes drive to I-95, I-895, I-83. Walk to enjoy foods from all of the world in the numerous restaurants/bars.
New Central AC/heating system, New kitchen with granite countertops, new hardwood in living room with exposed brick wall. new washer/dryer. Master bedroom has two closets with sitting area.
Don't forget the private parking pad in the back!
Only $1900/month+utilities, 6 month lease, $1900 security deposit.
interested ? Text David at 443 939 1425
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191196
Property Id 191196
(RLNE5833686)