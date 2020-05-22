All apartments in Baltimore
612 S Decker Ave

612 South Decker Avenue · (443) 939-1425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

612 South Decker Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1900 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 09/01/20 Canton renovated home between park and water front - Property Id: 191196

3 bedroom, 2 full bath, finished 1500 SF completely renovated townhome in the sought after Canton neighborhood in Baltimore. Meticulously maintained. One block to the 175 acres of Patterson Park; few blocks to board walk of Baltimore Inner harbor waterfront. Few minutes drive to I-95, I-895, I-83. Walk to enjoy foods from all of the world in the numerous restaurants/bars.

New Central AC/heating system, New kitchen with granite countertops, new hardwood in living room with exposed brick wall. new washer/dryer. Master bedroom has two closets with sitting area.
Don't forget the private parking pad in the back!

Only $1900/month+utilities, 6 month lease, $1900 security deposit.

interested ? Text David at 443 939 1425
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191196
Property Id 191196

(RLNE5833686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 S Decker Ave have any available units?
612 S Decker Ave has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 S Decker Ave have?
Some of 612 S Decker Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 S Decker Ave currently offering any rent specials?
612 S Decker Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 S Decker Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 S Decker Ave is pet friendly.
Does 612 S Decker Ave offer parking?
Yes, 612 S Decker Ave does offer parking.
Does 612 S Decker Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 S Decker Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 S Decker Ave have a pool?
No, 612 S Decker Ave does not have a pool.
Does 612 S Decker Ave have accessible units?
No, 612 S Decker Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 612 S Decker Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 S Decker Ave has units with dishwashers.
