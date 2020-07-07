Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 6107 PARKWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
6107 PARKWAY
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6107 PARKWAY
6107 Parkway Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Lake Walker
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6107 Parkway Drive, Baltimore, MD 21212
Lake Walker
Amenities
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1st fl apt with updated kit and bath and laundry area in the bsmt. Tenant pays 1/2 water bill monthly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6107 PARKWAY have any available units?
6107 PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 6107 PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
6107 PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6107 PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 6107 PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 6107 PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 6107 PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 6107 PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6107 PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6107 PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 6107 PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 6107 PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 6107 PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6107 PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 6107 PARKWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6107 PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6107 PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland