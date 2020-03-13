Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 605 North Kenwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
605 North Kenwood Avenue
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
605 North Kenwood Avenue
605 North Kenwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
605 North Kenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Elwood Park
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
We have your new home available NOW!!!!! 3 bed 21205 - East Baltimore Gem!
New Kitchen
New Dining Room
New Living Room
New Carpet upgrade
Near Johns Hopkins
Near major bus lines
(RLNE5083990)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 North Kenwood Avenue have any available units?
605 North Kenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 605 North Kenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
605 North Kenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 North Kenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 605 North Kenwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 605 North Kenwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 605 North Kenwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 605 North Kenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 North Kenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 North Kenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 605 North Kenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 605 North Kenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 605 North Kenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 605 North Kenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 North Kenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 North Kenwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 North Kenwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland