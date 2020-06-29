All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

5451 Belair RD

5451 Belair Rd
Location

5451 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This two bedroom apartment, features an open floor plan, hardwood floors and freshly painted rooms. Must see, this will not last. Rent this apartment for $850.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5451 Belair RD have any available units?
5451 Belair RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5451 Belair RD currently offering any rent specials?
5451 Belair RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5451 Belair RD pet-friendly?
No, 5451 Belair RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5451 Belair RD offer parking?
No, 5451 Belair RD does not offer parking.
Does 5451 Belair RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5451 Belair RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5451 Belair RD have a pool?
No, 5451 Belair RD does not have a pool.
Does 5451 Belair RD have accessible units?
No, 5451 Belair RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5451 Belair RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5451 Belair RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5451 Belair RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5451 Belair RD does not have units with air conditioning.

