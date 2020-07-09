545 Dundalk Avenue - Retail Space

Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning conference room carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities conference room parking

Approximately 1358 sqft. of commercial space, previously used as a pizzeria. This site is suitable for variety of commercial uses. This building is located 0.4 miles away from baltimore first Opportunity Zone Development, Yard 56.



Space available for $9 per sqft.

545 Dundalk Ave is 0.29 acres and is improved by a one-story storefront building containing approx. 1,358 sq. ft. according to the SDAT web site. It is suitable for renovation into a number of commercial uses.



535 Dundalk Ave is 0.332 acres and is improved by a 2-story office building formerly used as a bank branch. It contains approx. 10,584 sq. ft. according to the State Dept. of Assessment and Taxation ("SDAT") web site. Each of the two levels is divided into a series of offices and conference rooms.



They are finished with tile or carpeting and drop tile ceilings. The building has 4 gas fired forced hot air heating and air conditioning systems.



A paved parking lot for approx. 27 vehicles is shared with the adjoining property, 545 Dundalk Ave.



Space available for $9 per sqft.