Baltimore, MD
545 Dundalk Avenue - Retail Space
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:06 PM

545 Dundalk Avenue - Retail Space

545 Dundalk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

545 Dundalk Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Eastwood

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
conference room
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
Approximately 1358 sqft. of commercial space, previously used as a pizzeria. This site is suitable for variety of commercial uses. This building is located 0.4 miles away from baltimore first Opportunity Zone Development, Yard 56.

Space available for $9 per sqft.
545 Dundalk Ave is 0.29 acres and is improved by a one-story storefront building containing approx. 1,358 sq. ft. according to the SDAT web site. It is suitable for renovation into a number of commercial uses.

535 Dundalk Ave is 0.332 acres and is improved by a 2-story office building formerly used as a bank branch. It contains approx. 10,584 sq. ft. according to the State Dept. of Assessment and Taxation ("SDAT") web site. Each of the two levels is divided into a series of offices and conference rooms.

They are finished with tile or carpeting and drop tile ceilings. The building has 4 gas fired forced hot air heating and air conditioning systems.

A paved parking lot for approx. 27 vehicles is shared with the adjoining property, 545 Dundalk Ave.

Space available for $9 per sqft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

