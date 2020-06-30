All apartments in Baltimore
533 S ANN STREET

533 South Ann Street · No Longer Available
Location

533 South Ann Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 1 full bathroom rental in Fells Point! This perfectly located Baltimore City property offers the convenience of shops, restaurants and stop all within historical Fells Point, Canton and easy access to major roads! Main level offers hardwood flooring, coal fireplace, dining area, and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher and built in microwave with bonus half bath. Three spacious bedrooms with full bathroom and laundry available on upper levels. Large rear patio allows for entertaining! Come take a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 S ANN STREET have any available units?
533 S ANN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 533 S ANN STREET have?
Some of 533 S ANN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 S ANN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
533 S ANN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 S ANN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 533 S ANN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 533 S ANN STREET offer parking?
No, 533 S ANN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 533 S ANN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 533 S ANN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 S ANN STREET have a pool?
No, 533 S ANN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 533 S ANN STREET have accessible units?
No, 533 S ANN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 533 S ANN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 S ANN STREET has units with dishwashers.

