533 S ANN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

3 bedroom, 1 full bathroom rental in Fells Point! This perfectly located Baltimore City property offers the convenience of shops, restaurants and stop all within historical Fells Point, Canton and easy access to major roads! Main level offers hardwood flooring, coal fireplace, dining area, and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher and built in microwave with bonus half bath. Three spacious bedrooms with full bathroom and laundry available on upper levels. Large rear patio allows for entertaining! Come take a tour today!