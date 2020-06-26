Great rental in the Villages of Homeland. Gated Community with pool and clubhouse. 3 bed 2.5 baths, eat in kitchen, Sunken Living Room. Fireplace, 1 car garage. Vaulted ceilings, skylights. Located in beautiful Homeland neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5227 DOWNING RD have any available units?
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
What amenities does 5227 DOWNING RD have?
Some of 5227 DOWNING RD's amenities include garage, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5227 DOWNING RD currently offering any rent specials?
