Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 517 Richwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
517 Richwood Ave
Last updated March 18 2019 at 11:53 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
517 Richwood Ave
517 Richwood Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
517 Richwood Ave, Baltimore, MD 21212
Richnor Springs
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath house Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4775085)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 517 Richwood Ave have any available units?
517 Richwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 517 Richwood Ave have?
Some of 517 Richwood Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 517 Richwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
517 Richwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Richwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Richwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 517 Richwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 517 Richwood Ave offers parking.
Does 517 Richwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Richwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Richwood Ave have a pool?
No, 517 Richwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 517 Richwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 517 Richwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Richwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Richwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland