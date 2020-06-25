All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 18 2019 at 11:53 AM

517 Richwood Ave

517 Richwood Ave · No Longer Available
Location

517 Richwood Ave, Baltimore, MD 21212
Richnor Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath house Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4775085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Richwood Ave have any available units?
517 Richwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 Richwood Ave have?
Some of 517 Richwood Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Richwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
517 Richwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Richwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Richwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 517 Richwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 517 Richwood Ave offers parking.
Does 517 Richwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Richwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Richwood Ave have a pool?
No, 517 Richwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 517 Richwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 517 Richwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Richwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Richwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
