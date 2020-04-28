Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5004 BROADMOOR ROAD
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:52 AM
1 of 41
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5004 BROADMOOR ROAD
5004 Broadmoor Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
5004 Broadmoor Road, Baltimore, MD 21212
Homeland
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come see this lovely semi detached home in homeland to rent. Also available to purchase see Active For Sale Listing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5004 BROADMOOR ROAD have any available units?
5004 BROADMOOR ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 5004 BROADMOOR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5004 BROADMOOR ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 BROADMOOR ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5004 BROADMOOR ROAD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5004 BROADMOOR ROAD offer parking?
No, 5004 BROADMOOR ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5004 BROADMOOR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 BROADMOOR ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 BROADMOOR ROAD have a pool?
No, 5004 BROADMOOR ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5004 BROADMOOR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5004 BROADMOOR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 BROADMOOR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5004 BROADMOOR ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5004 BROADMOOR ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5004 BROADMOOR ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
