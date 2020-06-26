4928 Edgemere Ave

4928 Edgemere Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215 Central Park Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Newly renovated 3 bed 1.5 bath town home! - Newly renovated 3 bed 1.5 bath townhouse. An open concept with a spacious living room and dining room. Hardwood floors through the home and stainless steel appliances. Spacious unfinished basement which can be used for storage or additional living space. The home has central air and a washer/dryer. Parking pad in the rear and off street parking available. The home is one mile in between Rogers Ave and West Cold Spring Metro Stations.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
