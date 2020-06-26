4928 Edgemere Ave

Amenities

Newly renovated 3 bed 1.5 bath town home! - Newly renovated 3 bed 1.5 bath townhouse. An open concept with a spacious living room and dining room. Hardwood floors through the home and stainless steel appliances. Spacious unfinished basement which can be used for storage or additional living space. The home has central air and a washer/dryer. Parking pad in the rear and off street parking available. The home is one mile in between Rogers Ave and West Cold Spring Metro Stations.



(RLNE4947387)