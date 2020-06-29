4904 Greencrest Rd

Amenities
This beautiful home just completed a full renovation and is move in ready! Features a separate living and dining area, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, gleaming hardwood floors all throughout the unit, gourmet kitchen fully equipped with brand-new stainless-steel appliances, laundry area with full size washer and dryer and brand new HVAC system! Easy access to I-95 and I-895.
Call us now to set up an appointment!
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit
*Virtual showings now available!