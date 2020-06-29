All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:35 AM

4904 Greencrest Rd

4904 Greencrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

4904 Greencrest Road, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home just completed a full renovation and is move in ready! Features a separate living and dining area, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, gleaming hardwood floors all throughout the unit, gourmet kitchen fully equipped with brand-new stainless-steel appliances, laundry area with full size washer and dryer and brand new HVAC system! Easy access to I-95 and I-895.

Call us now to set up an appointment!
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*Virtual showings now available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4904 Greencrest Rd have any available units?
4904 Greencrest Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4904 Greencrest Rd have?
Some of 4904 Greencrest Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4904 Greencrest Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4904 Greencrest Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4904 Greencrest Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4904 Greencrest Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4904 Greencrest Rd offer parking?
No, 4904 Greencrest Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4904 Greencrest Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4904 Greencrest Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4904 Greencrest Rd have a pool?
No, 4904 Greencrest Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4904 Greencrest Rd have accessible units?
No, 4904 Greencrest Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4904 Greencrest Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4904 Greencrest Rd has units with dishwashers.
