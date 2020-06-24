Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4819 EASTERN AVENUE
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4819 EASTERN AVENUE
4819 Eastern Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4819 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom, one bath apartment on the 2nd floor of a commercial building with washer & dryer in this unit. Convenient to downtown, 895 and 95.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4819 EASTERN AVENUE have any available units?
4819 EASTERN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4819 EASTERN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4819 EASTERN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4819 EASTERN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4819 EASTERN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4819 EASTERN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4819 EASTERN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4819 EASTERN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4819 EASTERN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4819 EASTERN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4819 EASTERN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4819 EASTERN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4819 EASTERN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4819 EASTERN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4819 EASTERN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4819 EASTERN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4819 EASTERN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
