Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Townhome in Baltimore City centrally located near all major commuter routes and shopping. 3 Bedrooms with a large den that can make a 4th bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet and private master bathroom. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and breakfast island. 2 car garage large enough to fit full sized vehicles. Full size washer and dryer on 2nd floor. Fully finished basement perfect for entertaining! This home has it all!! Apply today!