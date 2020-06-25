4505 N Rogers Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom EOG townhome with a covered front porch leading to a spacious living room and hardwood floors, as well as an updated kitchen with a separate dining area. The partially finished basement also has a storage area and washer/dryer. A spacious back yard with covered patio and 2 car parking pad. Available Immediately!!!!



Small dog considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE4872135)