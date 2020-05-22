All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

436 Fawcett St

436 Fawcett Street · No Longer Available
Location

436 Fawcett Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic 2 bedroom + office/1.5 bathroom townhome in Remington!

Property highlights

- Newly renovated with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Extra 3rd room perfect for office, den, nursery, etc
- Unfinished basement for storage with washer/dryer
- Enjoy the outdoors in a fenced-in private backyard
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- No pets
- Voucher welcome!

Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4993936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 Fawcett St have any available units?
436 Fawcett St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 436 Fawcett St currently offering any rent specials?
436 Fawcett St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 Fawcett St pet-friendly?
No, 436 Fawcett St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 436 Fawcett St offer parking?
No, 436 Fawcett St does not offer parking.
Does 436 Fawcett St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 436 Fawcett St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 Fawcett St have a pool?
No, 436 Fawcett St does not have a pool.
Does 436 Fawcett St have accessible units?
No, 436 Fawcett St does not have accessible units.
Does 436 Fawcett St have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 Fawcett St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 436 Fawcett St have units with air conditioning?
No, 436 Fawcett St does not have units with air conditioning.
