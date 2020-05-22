436 Fawcett St

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated some paid utils

Fantastic 2 bedroom + office/1.5 bathroom townhome in Remington!



Property highlights



- Newly renovated with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Extra 3rd room perfect for office, den, nursery, etc

- Unfinished basement for storage with washer/dryer

- Enjoy the outdoors in a fenced-in private backyard

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- No pets

- Voucher welcome!



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4993936)