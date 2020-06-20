427 N Milton

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Huge Rowhome in Baltimore City - Huge space for a wonderful family on a quiet city block in Baltimore!



First floor is an open concept floor plan. A living room with a built in mantel, dining room with a built in china cabinet and an eat-in kitchen with warm wood cabinetry.



Off of the kitchen is a sunroom and a back patio which is safely encased in a private backyard space.



The upstairs has brand new carpet throughout the three large bedrooms. A top floor sky-light that welcomes natural lighting and a balcony which is off the back bedroom for a relaxing, roof top view. The top floor bathroom has plenty of space for the family with a double sink, double counter and cabinet.



The basement is finished with a forth bedroom, plus a rec room and laundry room. There is also a large basement storage closet tucked under the stairs and a large enclosed backyard storage area perfect for the kids bikes or storage bins.



Central air too!



THIS IS A GREAT FIND! CALL OR EMAIL NOW FOR A TOUR!



(RLNE4601749)