427 N Milton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

427 N Milton

427 North Milton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

427 North Milton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
McElderry Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Huge Rowhome in Baltimore City - Huge space for a wonderful family on a quiet city block in Baltimore!

First floor is an open concept floor plan. A living room with a built in mantel, dining room with a built in china cabinet and an eat-in kitchen with warm wood cabinetry.

Off of the kitchen is a sunroom and a back patio which is safely encased in a private backyard space.

The upstairs has brand new carpet throughout the three large bedrooms. A top floor sky-light that welcomes natural lighting and a balcony which is off the back bedroom for a relaxing, roof top view. The top floor bathroom has plenty of space for the family with a double sink, double counter and cabinet.

The basement is finished with a forth bedroom, plus a rec room and laundry room. There is also a large basement storage closet tucked under the stairs and a large enclosed backyard storage area perfect for the kids bikes or storage bins.

Central air too!

THIS IS A GREAT FIND! CALL OR EMAIL NOW FOR A TOUR!

(RLNE4601749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 N Milton have any available units?
427 N Milton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 N Milton have?
Some of 427 N Milton's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 N Milton currently offering any rent specials?
427 N Milton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 N Milton pet-friendly?
No, 427 N Milton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 427 N Milton offer parking?
No, 427 N Milton does not offer parking.
Does 427 N Milton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 N Milton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 N Milton have a pool?
No, 427 N Milton does not have a pool.
Does 427 N Milton have accessible units?
No, 427 N Milton does not have accessible units.
Does 427 N Milton have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 N Milton does not have units with dishwashers.
