Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully renovated 3 bedroom home located in West Baltimore! Open floor plan that gives you more power to style your home! New wood flooring to match the handpicked wall paint color, updated kitchen fully equipped with brand new appliances! Plenty of windows that gives the home natural lighting, laundry area with brand new washer and dryer! Easy access to Route 40 and I-70