423 S WASHINGTON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently renovated beautiful 3-story Federal style home in the heart of Fells Point for lease available as early as 3/1. Walk to shops, restaurants and the waterfront or skip around town on the Charm City Circulator; stop located just across the street! This three bedroom 2 full bathroom home boasts modern yet classic, hardwood floors throughout, an outdoor rooftop deck on the second floor, strong central A/C and updated finishes throughout. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath located on the second floor and master suite with bathroom on the third floor. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Trash service provided by Landlord. Please feel free to reach out to listing agent directly at 423WashingtonStreetSouth@gmail.com or at 703-509-8451.