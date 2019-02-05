All apartments in Baltimore
423 S WASHINGTON STREET

423 South Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

423 South Washington Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently renovated beautiful 3-story Federal style home in the heart of Fells Point for lease available as early as 3/1. Walk to shops, restaurants and the waterfront or skip around town on the Charm City Circulator; stop located just across the street! This three bedroom 2 full bathroom home boasts modern yet classic, hardwood floors throughout, an outdoor rooftop deck on the second floor, strong central A/C and updated finishes throughout. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath located on the second floor and master suite with bathroom on the third floor. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Trash service provided by Landlord. Please feel free to reach out to listing agent directly at 423WashingtonStreetSouth@gmail.com or at 703-509-8451.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 S WASHINGTON STREET have any available units?
423 S WASHINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 S WASHINGTON STREET have?
Some of 423 S WASHINGTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 S WASHINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
423 S WASHINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 S WASHINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 S WASHINGTON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 423 S WASHINGTON STREET offer parking?
No, 423 S WASHINGTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 423 S WASHINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 S WASHINGTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 S WASHINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 423 S WASHINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 423 S WASHINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 423 S WASHINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 423 S WASHINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 S WASHINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.

