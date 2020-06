Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse with unfinished basement available! This spacious property features; 3 spacious bedrooms, a living room, dining room, a kitchen with beautiful wooden cabinets, unfinished basement and a full bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Relax on the front porch. Front yard and fenced back yard for the kids to enjoy. Call one of our qualified leasing agents today at: 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com