420 N Loudon Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Porch Front Townhome in Allendale (West Baltimore area near Edmondson Village.) - Newly renovated. Large rooms. Wood floors, updated Kitchen and baths. 4 bedrooms and full bath on upper level. Finished basement with full bath and laundry/storage area. Washer/dryer included. Separate Dining Room. Great location with easy access to downtown. Near public transportation. Central air and heat.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.



4BR housing vouchers welcome.



Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals.com or email leasing@baltrentals.com with questions or to make an appointment.



You can apply for this house or get more information at www.baltrentals.com.



