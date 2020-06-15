All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
420 N Loudon Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

420 N Loudon Avenue

420 North Loudon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

420 North Loudon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
West Mulbery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Porch Front Townhome in Allendale (West Baltimore area near Edmondson Village.) - Newly renovated. Large rooms. Wood floors, updated Kitchen and baths. 4 bedrooms and full bath on upper level. Finished basement with full bath and laundry/storage area. Washer/dryer included. Separate Dining Room. Great location with easy access to downtown. Near public transportation. Central air and heat.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.

4BR housing vouchers welcome.

Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals.com or email leasing@baltrentals.com with questions or to make an appointment.

You can apply for this house or get more information at www.baltrentals.com.

(RLNE4575941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 N Loudon Avenue have any available units?
420 N Loudon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 N Loudon Avenue have?
Some of 420 N Loudon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 N Loudon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
420 N Loudon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 N Loudon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 N Loudon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 420 N Loudon Avenue offer parking?
No, 420 N Loudon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 420 N Loudon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 N Loudon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 N Loudon Avenue have a pool?
No, 420 N Loudon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 420 N Loudon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 420 N Loudon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 420 N Loudon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 N Loudon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
