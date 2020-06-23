Rent Calculator
4108 IDAHO AVENUE
Last updated January 28 2020 at 7:00 AM
4108 IDAHO AVENUE
4108 Idaho Avenue
No Longer Available
4108 Idaho Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Waltherson
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Two units appt. with wooding laminated flooring well kept and upgrade for the right person. City dwelling with a county flavor. Close to major shopping centers, beltway, and the house of worship.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 4108 IDAHO AVENUE have any available units?
4108 IDAHO AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4108 IDAHO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4108 IDAHO AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 IDAHO AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4108 IDAHO AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4108 IDAHO AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4108 IDAHO AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4108 IDAHO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 IDAHO AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 IDAHO AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4108 IDAHO AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4108 IDAHO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4108 IDAHO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 IDAHO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4108 IDAHO AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4108 IDAHO AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4108 IDAHO AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
