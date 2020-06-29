Rent Calculator
407 ROUNDVIEW ROAD
407 Roundview Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
407 Roundview Road, Baltimore, MD 21225
Cherry Hill
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated , clean 2 bedroom , 1 bathroom rowhouse in Cherry Hill. Close to shopping, hospital, public transportation. Home has partial finished basement and nice yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 407 ROUNDVIEW ROAD have any available units?
407 ROUNDVIEW ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 407 ROUNDVIEW ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
407 ROUNDVIEW ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 ROUNDVIEW ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 407 ROUNDVIEW ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 407 ROUNDVIEW ROAD offer parking?
No, 407 ROUNDVIEW ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 407 ROUNDVIEW ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 ROUNDVIEW ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 ROUNDVIEW ROAD have a pool?
No, 407 ROUNDVIEW ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 407 ROUNDVIEW ROAD have accessible units?
No, 407 ROUNDVIEW ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 407 ROUNDVIEW ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 ROUNDVIEW ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 ROUNDVIEW ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 ROUNDVIEW ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
