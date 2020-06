Amenities

garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Location,Location, Location! Safe, Secure with gated entrance and separate garage. Large Loft can be used and 2nd bedroom or Living area. A hop, skip and a jump to all of the Federal Hill and downtown attractions. Very walkable! Garage parking so you don't have to worry about driving around to find a parking spot. Water included in rent. SPECIAL OFFER: Qualified tenants that move in by February 1st will receive credit for 1 months free rent for the month of March.