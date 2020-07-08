404 East North Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Barclay-Close to Johns Hopkins- Beautiful 4BR/2BA federal townhouse features granite counter tops, new kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted - ready to move in! This home is within walking distance to Penn Station.