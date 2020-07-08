All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 404 East North Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
404 East North Avenue
Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

404 East North Avenue

404 East North Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

404 East North Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21202
Barclay

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Barclay-Close to Johns Hopkins- Beautiful 4BR/2BA federal townhouse features granite counter tops, new kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted - ready to move in! This home is within walking distance to Penn Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 East North Avenue have any available units?
404 East North Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 East North Avenue have?
Some of 404 East North Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 East North Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
404 East North Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 East North Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 404 East North Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 404 East North Avenue offer parking?
No, 404 East North Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 404 East North Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 East North Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 East North Avenue have a pool?
No, 404 East North Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 404 East North Avenue have accessible units?
No, 404 East North Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 404 East North Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 East North Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Calvert Street
21 South Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland