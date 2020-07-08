Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM
1 of 1
3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City
3907 Stokes Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3907 Stokes Drive, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5181036)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City have any available units?
3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City currently offering any rent specials?
3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City pet-friendly?
No, 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City offer parking?
No, 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City does not offer parking.
Does 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City have a pool?
No, 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City does not have a pool.
Does 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City have accessible units?
No, 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City does not have accessible units.
Does 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City have units with dishwashers?
No, 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City have units with air conditioning?
No, 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
