All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City

3907 Stokes Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3907 Stokes Drive, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5181036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City have any available units?
3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City currently offering any rent specials?
3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City pet-friendly?
No, 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City offer parking?
No, 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City does not offer parking.
Does 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City have a pool?
No, 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City does not have a pool.
Does 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City have accessible units?
No, 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City does not have accessible units.
Does 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City have units with dishwashers?
No, 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City have units with air conditioning?
No, 3907 Stokes Dr Baltimore City does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
Calvert Street
21 South Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland