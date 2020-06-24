All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3819 BELAIR ROAD

3819 Belair Road · No Longer Available
Location

3819 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Turn key rental available now for ONLY $950 a month! This property features 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Located in Belair Edison. Schedule your showing now! Wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 BELAIR ROAD have any available units?
3819 BELAIR ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3819 BELAIR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3819 BELAIR ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 BELAIR ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3819 BELAIR ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3819 BELAIR ROAD offer parking?
No, 3819 BELAIR ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3819 BELAIR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3819 BELAIR ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 BELAIR ROAD have a pool?
No, 3819 BELAIR ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3819 BELAIR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3819 BELAIR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 BELAIR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3819 BELAIR ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3819 BELAIR ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3819 BELAIR ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
