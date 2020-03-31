All apartments in Baltimore
3726 Saint Margaret St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3726 Saint Margaret St

3726 Saint Margaret Street · No Longer Available
Location

3726 Saint Margaret Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your new home will include two bedrooms, a living room, kitchen, dining room, full bathroom, and a basement with washer & dryer hook ups. Relax on your back porch in your private yard. This property wont last long so call today to schedule your appointment 410-355-9100.
We look forward to helping you find that special place to call home!
This large 2 level 1st floor unit features: 2 large bedrooms plus a den/nursery, 1 full bathroom, a large living room and a spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space. Washer & dryer hook ups are included. This apartment has been recently updated and is freshly painted throughout. The unit is situated on a well desired street centrally located near schools, shopping, bus lines and much more. Contact one of our qualified leasing agents today at: 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com
Conveniently located near the Baltimore Inner Harbor, Glen Burnie, BWI, Federal Hill and Baltimore's Horseshoe & Live Casino. Unit is within walking distance to all major transportation (bus line, light rail and MARC train). We are pet friendly.

Are you a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, Nurse, Doctor, School Teacher or Military Personal? Ask how you can save additional money off of the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3726 Saint Margaret St have any available units?
3726 Saint Margaret St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3726 Saint Margaret St have?
Some of 3726 Saint Margaret St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3726 Saint Margaret St currently offering any rent specials?
3726 Saint Margaret St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3726 Saint Margaret St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3726 Saint Margaret St is pet friendly.
Does 3726 Saint Margaret St offer parking?
No, 3726 Saint Margaret St does not offer parking.
Does 3726 Saint Margaret St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3726 Saint Margaret St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3726 Saint Margaret St have a pool?
No, 3726 Saint Margaret St does not have a pool.
Does 3726 Saint Margaret St have accessible units?
No, 3726 Saint Margaret St does not have accessible units.
Does 3726 Saint Margaret St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3726 Saint Margaret St does not have units with dishwashers.
