3726 Saint Margaret St

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Your new home will include two bedrooms, a living room, kitchen, dining room, full bathroom, and a basement with washer & dryer hook ups. Relax on your back porch in your private yard. This property wont last long so call today to schedule your appointment 410-355-9100.

This large 2 level 1st floor unit features: 2 large bedrooms plus a den/nursery, 1 full bathroom, a large living room and a spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space. Washer & dryer hook ups are included. This apartment has been recently updated and is freshly painted throughout. The unit is situated on a well desired street centrally located near schools, shopping, bus lines and much more. Contact one of our qualified leasing agents today at: 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com

Conveniently located near the Baltimore Inner Harbor, Glen Burnie, BWI, Federal Hill and Baltimore's Horseshoe & Live Casino. Unit is within walking distance to all major transportation (bus line, light rail and MARC train). We are pet friendly.



Are you a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, Nurse, Doctor, School Teacher or Military Personal? Ask how you can save additional money off of the monthly rent.