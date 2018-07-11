Amenities

367 Homeland Southway, Unit #3B Available 06/09/20 Nice 2020 Loyola Off-campus 2bd/2ba condo. Available 6/9/20! - 2020 Off-campus and spacious Villages of Homeland 2bd/2ba Condo Near Loyola & NDM with CAC, Hardwood Floors, Dishwasher, Ample Closet Space Including Walk-in Closet, Balcony, Washer/Dryer In Unit AND On-site Laundry Facility, Ample Off-Street Parking, Community Pool, and Water is Included in the Rent! Available 6/9/20--Students Welcome!



There is a one time parking permit charge of $260.00 per vehicle. Two vehicle maximum.



$150/month surcharge for 3rd and 4th roommates



Pet policy: Cats okay/No dogs. $100 nonrefundable pet fee. $15/month pet rent per cat



