Amenities
367 Homeland Southway, Unit #3B Available 06/09/20 Nice 2020 Loyola Off-campus 2bd/2ba condo. Available 6/9/20! - 2020 Off-campus and spacious Villages of Homeland 2bd/2ba Condo Near Loyola & NDM with CAC, Hardwood Floors, Dishwasher, Ample Closet Space Including Walk-in Closet, Balcony, Washer/Dryer In Unit AND On-site Laundry Facility, Ample Off-Street Parking, Community Pool, and Water is Included in the Rent! Available 6/9/20--Students Welcome!
There is a one time parking permit charge of $260.00 per vehicle. Two vehicle maximum.
$150/month surcharge for 3rd and 4th roommates
Pet policy: Cats okay/No dogs. $100 nonrefundable pet fee. $15/month pet rent per cat
See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:
Americanmanage.com
Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!
No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE2789772)