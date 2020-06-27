All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

3658 Keswick Rd

3658 Keswick Road · No Longer Available
Location

3658 Keswick Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
Wyman Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stylish 3 bedroom townhome in Hampden boasts hardwood floors throughout! The main level offers a spacious living room and separate dining room as well as a fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island breakfast bar. The upper level provides 3 ample bedrooms with tons of natural light and an updated shared hall bath. Additional features include a covered front porch, covered rear deck, and fenced yard. Huge unfinished storage basement with full-sized washer/dryer. Conveniently located to The Avenue as well as JHU Homewood and Wyman Park!

Small pets considered with additional deposit and monthly pet rent!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

(RLNE5064495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3658 Keswick Rd have any available units?
3658 Keswick Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3658 Keswick Rd have?
Some of 3658 Keswick Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3658 Keswick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3658 Keswick Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3658 Keswick Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3658 Keswick Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3658 Keswick Rd offer parking?
No, 3658 Keswick Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3658 Keswick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3658 Keswick Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3658 Keswick Rd have a pool?
No, 3658 Keswick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3658 Keswick Rd have accessible units?
No, 3658 Keswick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3658 Keswick Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3658 Keswick Rd has units with dishwashers.
