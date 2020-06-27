3658 Keswick Rd

Amenities
Stylish 3 bedroom townhome in Hampden boasts hardwood floors throughout! The main level offers a spacious living room and separate dining room as well as a fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island breakfast bar. The upper level provides 3 ample bedrooms with tons of natural light and an updated shared hall bath. Additional features include a covered front porch, covered rear deck, and fenced yard. Huge unfinished storage basement with full-sized washer/dryer. Conveniently located to The Avenue as well as JHU Homewood and Wyman Park!
Small pets considered with additional deposit and monthly pet rent!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com
Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/
(RLNE5064495)