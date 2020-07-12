/
/
/
wyman park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:53 PM
769 Apartments for rent in Wyman Park, Baltimore, MD
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
41 Units Available
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,480
941 sqft
Experience ICON Residences at The Rotunda. 379 luxury apartments surround exciting new ground floor retail, giving you all the conveniences of a walk-able city lifestyle, without the congestion and high prices.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
13 Units Available
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$850
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Wyman Park Apartments' 3925 Beech Avenue location is perfect for access to the northern part of the JHU Homewood Campus. Studio, and 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments are available. This building has high-speed wireless access.
Results within 1 mile of Wyman Park
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
17 Units Available
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
775 sqft
Catch the energy of Charles Village in this building located at 3100 St. Paul Street. Its location is convenient to the southern portion of the JHU campus and nearby Union Memorial Hospital.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
5 Units Available
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$711
314 sqft
1 Bedroom
$958
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Campus Square ' Johns Hopkins ApartmentsLocated just steps from the Homewood Campus of Johns Hopkins University, Campus Square offers Johns Hopkins apartments just steps from the Homewood Campus.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
23 Units Available
The Jordan
303 Mcmechen Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,250
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Every home at The Jordan was designed and built with you in mind. From the abundance of natural light that streams through its double-pane windows to the super efficient heating.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
10 Units Available
Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
492 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
717 sqft
Hampden Apartments ' Falls CourtConveniently located a few blocks from the 36th Street main shopping thoroughfare and I-83, yet neatly tucked off the beaten path.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
4 Units Available
Guilford Manor
2 West University Parkway, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
714 sqft
Guilford Manor Apartments is conveniently located at the intersection of North Charles Street and West University Parkway. Guilford Manor Apartments is blocks away from Union Memorial Hospital Center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
4 Units Available
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,594
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,654
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
832 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fox Building in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Broadview
105 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$980
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1272 sqft
Close to West University Parkway and the Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Units include stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community features pool table, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
8 Units Available
Carolina
108 West University Parkway, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
A short walk to the JHU Homewood campus, this building is at 108-114 West University Parkway.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
16 Units Available
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,121
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,312
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to a Gold Star Award Winning Community! You will love this luxury high-rise that is just a short walk from Johns Hopkins University, the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Rotunda shopping center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
3 Units Available
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$936
282 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Charles Village Apartments ' Jefferson HouseJefferson House features studio and one bedroom apartment homes with heat and water included in the rent.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,275
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1175 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Walk to John Hopkins, Union Memorial Hospital and Loyola. Upgraded units feature hardwoods, walk-in closets, expansive windows with great city views. Enjoy pool, community garden, fitness center, clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated September 24 at 02:09pm
3 Units Available
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
600 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2939 SAINT PAUL STREET
2939 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD
6 Bedrooms
$4,400
4000 sqft
Huge renovated house with 2 parking pads in rear. Inside 1st flr, 2 BRs, LR, Kit and 1Full BA . 2nd flr has 2 BRs, LR, Kit and 1 full BA. 3rd flr has 2 BRs and 1 full BA.Hardwood floors thru, 2 sets of W/Ds, 2 zone CAC.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1500 Bolton Street Unit #4
1500 Bolton St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautiful 2-bedroom carriage house apartment in Bolton Hill. Second floor unit accessed through a shared courtyard. HIGHLIGHTS - 1000 sf - 2 bed + 1 bath - Shared courtyard - In unit washer / dryer - A/C ADDITIONAL DETAILS (RLNE5928508)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
314 W 28th St
314 West 28th Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
912 sqft
Available 08/28/20 Charming 2 bedroom townhome in Remington boasts hardwood floors and an updated eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
43 Warrenton Rd
43 Warrenton Road, Baltimore, MD
7 Bedrooms
$5,000
4205 sqft
Available 08/21/20 Beautiful home in the historic and sought-after Guilford neighborhood of Baltimore.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1402 Eutaw Pl 2
1402 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Big One Bedroom in Bolton Hill- $1100 - Property Id: 304300 If you would like to tour about this property, please TEXT your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to (410) 303-5649 .
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1326 W. 41st St
1326 West 41st Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1040 sqft
1326 W. 41st St - Hampden Home - FOR RENT - Modern mid century inspired row home w updated stainless steel kitchen, brand new gas furnace installed in 2019. Claw foot tub in minimal chic design in 1.5 baths. Original hardwoods completely refinished.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2525 Francis Street Unit 1
2525 Francis St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$997
700 sqft
One month free!! 2525 Francis Street unit #1 - Welcome home to this updated one bedroom one bath first floor apartment. Full kitchen comes with gas stove and full size refrigerator. New updated flooring and plenty of natural light.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2538 Madison Ave FL 1
2538 Madison Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
985 sqft
CHARMING 1BD PLUS DEN IN DRUID HILL/RESERVOIR HILL - Property Id: 143861 CHARMING 1 BEDRM PLUS DEN UNIT IN LOVELY RESERVOIR HILL AREA. WALKING DISTANCE TO DRUID HILL PARK AND BALTIMORE ZOO.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2829 Guilford Ave Unit A
2829 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom English Basement Apartment in Charles Village Property Highlights -Hardwood Flooring Throughout -Recess Lighting -Spacious Rooms with Ample Closet Space -Large Open Kitchen with Island -Stainless Steel Appliances -Washer &
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1827 McCulloh St
1827 Mcculloh Street, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2392 sqft
Gorgeous newly renovated home in Madison Park! - Newly renovated 4BD/2.5BA Madison Park home has stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite countertops, ample closet space, and an abundance of natural light.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDParkville, MDArbutus, MDLansdowne, MDCarney, MDMays Chapel, MDLutherville, MD