365 Homeland Southway, Unit #2B Available 06/09/20 2020 Loyola Off-Campus 2bd/2ba condo! Available 6/9/20! - 2020 Loyola Off-Campus Villages of Homeland 2bd/2ba Condo Near Loyola & NDM with CAC, Hardwood Floors, Updated Bathrooms, Dishwasher, Walk-in Closet, Balcony, On-site Laundry Facility, Ample Off-Street Parking, Community Pool, and Water is Included in the Rent! Available 6/9/20!!! -Students Welcome!



There is a one time parking permit charge of $260.00 per vehicle. Two vehicle maximum.



$150/month surcharge per 3rd and 4th roommate



Pet policy: Cats okay/ No dogs. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per cat $15/month pet rent per cat



No Dogs Allowed



