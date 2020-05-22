All apartments in Baltimore
365 Homeland Southway, Unit #2B
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

365 Homeland Southway, Unit #2B

365 Homeland Southway · No Longer Available
Location

365 Homeland Southway, Baltimore, MD 21212
Mid-Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
365 Homeland Southway, Unit #2B Available 06/09/20 2020 Loyola Off-Campus 2bd/2ba condo! Available 6/9/20! - 2020 Loyola Off-Campus Villages of Homeland 2bd/2ba Condo Near Loyola & NDM with CAC, Hardwood Floors, Updated Bathrooms, Dishwasher, Walk-in Closet, Balcony, On-site Laundry Facility, Ample Off-Street Parking, Community Pool, and Water is Included in the Rent! Available 6/9/20!!! -Students Welcome!

There is a one time parking permit charge of $260.00 per vehicle. Two vehicle maximum.

$150/month surcharge per 3rd and 4th roommate

Pet policy: Cats okay/ No dogs. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per cat $15/month pet rent per cat

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3617078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

