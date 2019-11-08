3617 Raymonn Ave

Amenities
Beautiful community right off Sinclair lane. Central air, partially finished basement, has a beautiful insulated sunroom on the back. Has an electric fireplace inside the mantle.
Finished basement can be used as a third bedroom.
Base rent will be increased by a flat rate every month for water bill based on number of persons living in the home. For example - if 3 ppl in the home, average water is $95 a month so total rent would be $1295
We take section 8 and other vouchers if qualified
2 bedroom ready to be your home.
Qualifications:
Monthly income must be at least $3,600
Steady history of employment
Decent rental history
If qualifications not met, double security or advance rent payments may be required