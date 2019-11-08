All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3617 Raymonn Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3617 Raymonn Ave
Last updated November 16 2019 at 8:46 AM

3617 Raymonn Ave

3617 Raymonn Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3617 Raymonn Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful community right off Sinclair lane. Central air, partially finished basement, has a beautiful insulated sunroom on the back. Has an electric fireplace inside the mantle.

Finished basement can be used as a third bedroom.

Base rent will be increased by a flat rate every month for water bill based on number of persons living in the home. For example - if 3 ppl in the home, average water is $95 a month so total rent would be $1295

We take section 8 and other vouchers if qualified
2 bedroom ready to be your home.

Qualifications:
Monthly income must be at least $3,600
Steady history of employment
Decent rental history

If qualifications not met, double security or advance rent payments may be required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 Raymonn Ave have any available units?
3617 Raymonn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 Raymonn Ave have?
Some of 3617 Raymonn Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 Raymonn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Raymonn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Raymonn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3617 Raymonn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3617 Raymonn Ave offer parking?
No, 3617 Raymonn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3617 Raymonn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3617 Raymonn Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Raymonn Ave have a pool?
No, 3617 Raymonn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3617 Raymonn Ave have accessible units?
No, 3617 Raymonn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Raymonn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 Raymonn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland