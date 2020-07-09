Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
3602 Old Frederick Rd
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:11 AM
3602 Old Frederick Rd
3602 Old Frederick Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3602 Old Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 bedrooms 1 bath, front and back porch, fenced yards, quiet neighborhood,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3602 Old Frederick Rd have any available units?
3602 Old Frederick Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3602 Old Frederick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3602 Old Frederick Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 Old Frederick Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3602 Old Frederick Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3602 Old Frederick Rd offer parking?
No, 3602 Old Frederick Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3602 Old Frederick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3602 Old Frederick Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 Old Frederick Rd have a pool?
No, 3602 Old Frederick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3602 Old Frederick Rd have accessible units?
No, 3602 Old Frederick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 Old Frederick Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3602 Old Frederick Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3602 Old Frederick Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3602 Old Frederick Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
