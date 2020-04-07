All apartments in Baltimore
3552 Roland Ave

3552 Roland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3552 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/15/19 Fantastic 2 bedroom Hampden townhome within a convenient walking distance of restaurants, shops, and transit! Open concept living area boasts a bonus bath, separate dining space, and wood floors throughout! Modern kitchen comes well equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom tile backsplash, and access to a rear parking pad. Upper level offers comfortable bedrooms with 2 full baths and rear deck perfect for relaxing. Washer and dryer included for added efficiency!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5027672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3552 Roland Ave have any available units?
3552 Roland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3552 Roland Ave have?
Some of 3552 Roland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3552 Roland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3552 Roland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3552 Roland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3552 Roland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3552 Roland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3552 Roland Ave offers parking.
Does 3552 Roland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3552 Roland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3552 Roland Ave have a pool?
No, 3552 Roland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3552 Roland Ave have accessible units?
No, 3552 Roland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3552 Roland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3552 Roland Ave has units with dishwashers.
