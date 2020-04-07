3552 Roland Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 09/15/19 Fantastic 2 bedroom Hampden townhome within a convenient walking distance of restaurants, shops, and transit! Open concept living area boasts a bonus bath, separate dining space, and wood floors throughout! Modern kitchen comes well equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom tile backsplash, and access to a rear parking pad. Upper level offers comfortable bedrooms with 2 full baths and rear deck perfect for relaxing. Washer and dryer included for added efficiency!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE5027672)