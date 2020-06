Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Situated in a lovely community, this super clean, 2 bed 1 1/2 bath condo is within walking distance to Notre Dame & Loyola. Modern updated apartment/condo with spacious bedrooms and MANY CLOSETS. Beautiful apartment at a great price! Tenants have ACCESS TO POOL in the summer months. Parking lot with gated security; Parking fee is $260 total per car for the length of the lease (not yearly). Washer and Dryer in building for tenant use; Excellent landlords, very attentive! CALL FOR A SHOWING TODAY!!!